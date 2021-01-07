Advertisement

Repairs underway on covered bridge linking New Hampshire, Vermont

Repairs are underway on the covered bridge between Cornish, New Hampshire, and Windsor, Vermont.(WCAX)
By Adam Sullivan
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 2:12 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
CORNISH, N.H. (WCAX) - The Cornish-Windsor covered bridge in the Upper Valley is getting a facelift.

The bridge has been closed to daytime traffic all week as the New Hampshire Department of Transportation works to replace wooden planks that have worn away.

The work is scheduled to be complete by Friday afternoon but officials on site told us it could extend into next week.

A complete resurfacing will take place down the line.

The bridge is just over 449 feet long, which makes it the longest wooden covered bridge in the country.

