Sanders: A sad, sad day for American democracy

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s congressional delegation was inside the Capitol building on Wednesday when rioters moved in.

Sen. Bernie Sanders said he and other lawmakers were moved to a secured hearing room inside the Capitol, escorted by heavily armed FBI agents.

“It was a very disturbing moment. This is the first time I think since the War of 1812 that our Capitol was ransacked by looters, by rioters. It was a sad, sad day for American democracy,” said Sanders, I-Vermont.

Sanders said President Trump is responsible for the chaos.

Our congressional delegation is calling for President Trump to resign or to be removed from office through the 25th Amendment, which would involve the vice president and cabinet members declaring him unfit for office.

