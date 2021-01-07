WATCH LIVE: Scott delivers message of unity in troubled times

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Republican Gov. Phil Scott and other statewide officeholders were sworn in Thursday afternoon and the governor will deliver his inaugural address tonight.

Watch live at 7 p.m. on Channel 3 and WCAX.com. View in browser above or click here to open new window.

The biennial democratic tradition looked much different Thursday amid rising coronavirus cases and political turmoil in the nation’s capital. Scott took the oath during a brief ceremony outside on the Statehouse steps that included increased security. “I solemnly swear that I will be true and faithful to the state of Vermont,” Scott recited.

Vermont’s new democratic Lieutenant Governor Molly Gray was sworn in in front of a virtual session of the Vermont Senate. “We need to look at those challenges face them and think how can we recover stronger from this pandemic and build a more viable equitable and stronger future for Vermont,” Gray said.

The D.C. riots as well as the coronavirus and the lives and economic damage it has caused, will all take center stage in the governor’s inaugural speech. “It’s also brought out the best in Vermonters -- neighbors helping neighbors, communities banding together to lift each other up,” Scott said.

After his strongest rebuke of President Trump yet on Wednesday, Scott is expected to address the nation’s political divisions.

Gray says it’s a matter of making sure all Vermonters feel like they’re heard. “How do we bring the voices that may not hear that government hears them into this body?” she said.

Vermont House and Senate leadership will provide a response following the governor’s speech.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.