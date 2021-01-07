South Hero restaurant to close temporarily due to the pandemic

SOUTH HERO, Vt. (WCAX) - The Blue Paddle Bistro in South Hero is shutting down temporarily.

According to a letter, the owners say with the rising COVID-19 numbers in Vermont and with the new strain of the virus, they feel it’s safest to close for a bit.

They plan to regroup during the shutdown time and focus on bettering summer systems, retraining crew members and developing new menus.

The letter didn’t say when they plan to reopen. They only said gift cards would still be usable when they do reopen.

They say they look forward to seeing everyone in the spring.

