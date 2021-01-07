Advertisement

South Hero restaurant to close temporarily due to the pandemic

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 7:40 AM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
SOUTH HERO, Vt. (WCAX) - The Blue Paddle Bistro in South Hero is shutting down temporarily.

According to a letter, the owners say with the rising COVID-19 numbers in Vermont and with the new strain of the virus, they feel it’s safest to close for a bit.

They plan to regroup during the shutdown time and focus on bettering summer systems, retraining crew members and developing new menus.

The letter didn’t say when they plan to reopen. They only said gift cards would still be usable when they do reopen.

They say they look forward to seeing everyone in the spring.

January 6, 2021 Happy New Year, dear Paddle Friends ~ New & Old, With the continuing restraints of COVID-19, and the...

Posted by Blue Paddle Bistro on Wednesday, January 6, 2021

