Stefanik calls on Trump to condemn mob tactics; Protesters call for her resignation

WASHINGTON (WCAX) - New York Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik is defending her decision to join GOP lawmakers that objected to certifying the vote of President-elect Joe Biden, even after a mob took over the Capitol Wednesday.

Our Washington reporter Kyle Midura spoke to Stefanik about the “scary” moments when lawmakers were told to grab their gas masks, as well as her reasons for objecting to the certification of votes in four states despite no credible evidence of election fraud.

Rep: Elise Stefanik: I pointed out the objections, this isn’t the first presidential certification of the Electoral College where there were objections.

Reporter Kyle Miduyra: Where the president though was backing the objection.

Rep: Elise Stefanik: The only individual who can object to the Electoral College certification, who has the legal ability to sign that objection, all members of Congress and the facts are pretty clear here. There have been objections in 1989, in 2001, in 2005, and 2017. So, in fact, in every single Republican president in my lifetime Democrats have objected and there has been a peaceful, but contentious debate on the House floor.

Stefanik says President Trump needs to clearly condemn Wednesday’s behavior and make another statement to the American people.

NORTH COUNTRY PROTESTERS CALL FOR STEFANK RESIGNATION

Protesters gathered at all three of Rep. Stefanik’s district offices in Plattsburgh, Watertown, and Glens Falls Thursday, many calling for her resignation.

“The thing is, what happened yesterday is very unconstitutional and it goes against our republic, our democracy, and everything that America stands for,” said Philip Madore of Plattsburgh.

He says he gets why the election results were being contested. “Is there fraud, is there cheating? Yeah, there probably is,” Madore said. “We all have idiosyncrasy, we all have things that we will do that other people don’t see us do, and politics aren’t exempt from that.” He says the sight of Wednesday’s stampede on the Capitol was outrageous, and that Stefanik’s embracing of President Trump’s agenda could make or break her career. “I think this could ruin her career -- what she did -- or it may enhance it. Who knows.”

Others who gathered said they were enraged by Stefanik’s objection to certifying the vote from four states and want her to resign from office now. “This was an honest and fair election and she knew that,” said Judy Foley, one of the protesters who stood outside Stefanik’s Plattsburgh office for nearly an hour, waving signs and whipping up support from passing drivers.

Despite her condemnation of Trump, they say she is partially to blame for what happened. “I think she is very culpable and a deep part of this,” said Casey Sanger.

Protesters like Jeri Zemple say they don’t think Stefanik will get their message. “If she doesn’t hear them now, she will hear them when elections come up,” Zemple said.

Madore says it’s time for elected officials to put their parties aside and put people first. “This is still America, the strongest democracy in the whole world. We the people, we the people -- they need to start voting for us,” he said.

A spokesperson for Stefanik released a statement on the protests, saying Stefanik “objected to Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan, and Wisconsin based on constitutional issues that were debated on the House Floor,” and that Stefanik garnered “the largest number of votes for any Congressional candidate in the history of the North Country” in November’s election.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.