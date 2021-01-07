Advertisement

Stowe arsonist strikes again

Surveillance photo
Surveillance photo(Stowe Police)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 4:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a Stowe business was intentionally set on fire early Thursday and it appears to be the work of an arsonist who has plagued the community over the past five years.

It happened just before 6 a.m. at Stowe Cable on Thomas Lane. Stowe Police say video surveillance shows a lone male walking in the area at the time. He’s described as between 5′9″-6′ tall. Investigators are hoping to talk with anyone who was driving in the area and might have seen anything.

The cable business was also the site of another arson last September. It brings the total number of arsons in Stowe to at least 15 since 2015. Some of the fires have been small dumpster fires, while others have destroyed buildings. Most of the destruction has been to businesses. The extent of damage to Stowe Cable was not immediately available.

Multiple agencies have been working on the investigation including the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives ATF, the state police, and Stowe authorities. A reward of $100,00.00 is also being offered for the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible.

Surveillance photo
Surveillance photo(Stowe Police)
Surveillance photo
Surveillance photo(Stowe Police)
Surveillance photo
Surveillance photo(Stowe Police)
Related Stories:

Investigators say Stowe arsonist follows clear patterns

ATF, Vermont police offer $15K to solve Stowe arson fires

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Vermont woman is accused of striking and injuring her infant.
Vermont woman charged with cruelty to infant
People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the...
Congress certifies Biden win after pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol
Police say two people were arrested in connection with a drug bust at a South Burlington hotel.
New details on South Burlington drug bust
Arnold Herrera, 19, is the 11th person in Illinois under the age of 20 to die from COVID-19....
Family warns young people after 19-year-old dies from COVID-19 within week
Aaron Loucks
Potential threat against vaccine distribution thwarted

Latest News

Gov. Chris Sununu is sworn in for his third term by Associate Justice Gary Hicks during his...
Sununu sworn in during small, private ceremony
Lawmakers prepare for another virtual session away from the Vermont Statehouse in Montpelier.
Vermont House calls for Trump to resign or be removed
Aaron Loucks
Vt. man who threatened vaccine disruption appears in federal court
RUTLAND
Three-way race for Rutland mayor