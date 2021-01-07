Stowe arsonist strikes again

STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a Stowe business was intentionally set on fire early Thursday and it appears to be the work of an arsonist who has plagued the community over the past five years.

It happened just before 6 a.m. at Stowe Cable on Thomas Lane. Stowe Police say video surveillance shows a lone male walking in the area at the time. He’s described as between 5′9″-6′ tall. Investigators are hoping to talk with anyone who was driving in the area and might have seen anything.

The cable business was also the site of another arson last September. It brings the total number of arsons in Stowe to at least 15 since 2015. Some of the fires have been small dumpster fires, while others have destroyed buildings. Most of the destruction has been to businesses. The extent of damage to Stowe Cable was not immediately available.

Multiple agencies have been working on the investigation including the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives ATF, the state police, and Stowe authorities. A reward of $100,00.00 is also being offered for the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible.

Surveillance photo (Stowe Police)

Surveillance photo (Stowe Police)

Surveillance photo (Stowe Police)

Related Stories:

Investigators say Stowe arsonist follows clear patterns

ATF, Vermont police offer $15K to solve Stowe arson fires

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.