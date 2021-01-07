Advertisement

Three-way race for Rutland mayor

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 5:53 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s now a three-way race for Rutland mayor.

Rutland Aldermen Christopher Ettori announced on Thursday he will join Matthew Seager in an effort to unseat Mayor David Allaire.

“There’s been a lot of things happening in Rutland, but I really feel that the experience I have, kind of creating Wonderfeet, being part of economic development, is really what’s necessary now,” Ettori said.

Seager, a small businessman and the grandson of former Rutland City Mayor Gilbert Godnick, announced his bid last week. “Rutland’s best asset is its people and they’ve served the city and I’m very appreciative of that, but I would like an opportunity to serve the city as well,” Seager said.

Rutland City’s election is being held on Town Meeting Day -- March 2nd.

