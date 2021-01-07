Vermont AG calls for DOJ investigation into Trump complicity in riot

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Attorney General T.J. Donovan is calling on the U.S. Justice Department to launch a criminal investigation into President Trump’s complicity with the mob that took over the U.S. Capitol Wednesday.

In a letter to Acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen, Donovan said he was ”shocked, saddened, disgusted, and angry about the assault on our United States Capitol and our democracy.”

Donovan requested that the DOJ prosecute anyone, including President Trump, for inciting and carrying out the riot. “As the nation’s chief law enforcement officer, you have a unique role to play to demonstrate that no one is above the law and that our country is governed by the rule of law, not mob rule,” Donovan wrote.

Republican Gov. Phil Scott on Wednesday said the president should resign or be removed from office by his Cabinet, or Congress.

