Advertisement

Vermont AG calls for DOJ investigation into Trump complicity in riot

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 10:51 AM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Attorney General T.J. Donovan is calling on the U.S. Justice Department to launch a criminal investigation into President Trump’s complicity with the mob that took over the U.S. Capitol Wednesday.

In a letter to Acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen, Donovan said he was ”shocked, saddened, disgusted, and angry about the assault on our United States Capitol and our democracy.”

Donovan requested that the DOJ prosecute anyone, including President Trump, for inciting and carrying out the riot. “As the nation’s chief law enforcement officer, you have a unique role to play to demonstrate that no one is above the law and that our country is governed by the rule of law, not mob rule,” Donovan wrote.

Republican Gov. Phil Scott on Wednesday said the president should resign or be removed from office by his Cabinet, or Congress.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Vermont woman is accused of striking and injuring her infant.
Vermont woman charged with cruelty to infant
People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the...
Congress certifies Biden win after pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol
Police say two people were arrested in connection with a drug bust at a South Burlington hotel.
New details on South Burlington drug bust
Arnold Herrera, 19, is the 11th person in Illinois under the age of 20 to die from COVID-19....
Family warns young people after 19-year-old dies from COVID-19 within week
Aaron Loucks
Potential threat against vaccine distribution thwarted

Latest News

Gov. Chris Sununu is sworn in for his third term by Associate Justice Gary Hicks during his...
Sununu sworn in during small, private ceremony
Lawmakers prepare for another virtual session away from the Vermont Statehouse in Montpelier.
Vermont House calls for Trump to resign or be removed
Aaron Loucks
Vt. man who threatened vaccine disruption appears in federal court
Surveillance photo
Stowe arsonist strikes again
RUTLAND
Three-way race for Rutland mayor