Vermont daily COVID cases on the rise; Addison County a hot spot

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As the coronavirus surges across the country, reaching a one-day record Wednesday of nearly 4,000 new cases, Vermont numbers are also on the rise again.

Vermont health officials are reporting 214 new cases, the third-highest since the pandemic began. The most were on January 2nd with 277 cases. Hot spots include Chittenden County, which saw 72 new cases, the highest in the state. Addison County also reported 41 new cases.

Three more people have died from the virus in Vermont bringing the total to 155. There are 36 people hospitalized and eight in the ICU.

Vermont health officials on Tuesday said depending on how well Vermonters abided by the rules over the holidays, the state could either see a spike with a projected average of 200 cases per day by late-January. Or, without a spike, cases could stay flat at about 100 per day through the rest of the month. Officials said they should have a better idea of which path the state is on by Friday.

UVM Medical Center President Dr. Stephen Leffler Wednesday said Vermonters should expect that the new, more contagious strain of coronavirus is already in the state and that he would not be surprised if the first cases of the new strain are confirmed within the next five to 10 days.

