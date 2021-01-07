Vermont man pleads guilty to 2nd-degree murder

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - A Rutland man has taken a plea deal in a 2019 murder investigation.

Shawn LaPlant pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on Wednesday.

He first said he didn’t murder Alicia Harrington and his trial was set for last April. The coronavirus pushed that back.

The state says LaPlant strangled Harrington in his home on March 5, 2019, following a fight. He then put her body in the back seat of her car and left the car on a road in Proctor.

Vermont Superior Court Judge David Fenster: To charge of murder in the second-degree, what plea would you like to enter?

Shawn LaPlant: Guilty.

Judge Fenster: OK, the court will accept the plea of guilty.

Harrington’s family was present for the virtual court hearing. They agreed to the 20 years to a maximum of a life sentence.

