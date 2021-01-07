Advertisement

Vermont man pleads guilty to 2nd-degree murder

Shawn LaPlant-File photo
Shawn LaPlant-File photo(WCAX)
By Olivia Lyons
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 10:25 AM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - A Rutland man has taken a plea deal in a 2019 murder investigation.

Shawn LaPlant pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on Wednesday.

He first said he didn’t murder Alicia Harrington and his trial was set for last April. The coronavirus pushed that back.

The state says LaPlant strangled Harrington in his home on March 5, 2019, following a fight. He then put her body in the back seat of her car and left the car on a road in Proctor.

Vermont Superior Court Judge David Fenster: To charge of murder in the second-degree, what plea would you like to enter?

Shawn LaPlant: Guilty.

Judge Fenster: OK, the court will accept the plea of guilty.

Harrington’s family was present for the virtual court hearing. They agreed to the 20 years to a maximum of a life sentence.

Related Stories:

Vt. man accused of strangling woman expected to change plea

Trial for Vt. man accused of strangling woman to be next year

Police: Love triangle led to Vermont murder

Vt. man accused in woman’s strangulation to remain jailed

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Vermont woman is accused of striking and injuring her infant.
Vermont woman charged with cruelty to infant
People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the...
Congress certifies Biden win after pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol
Police say two people were arrested in connection with a drug bust at a South Burlington hotel.
New details on South Burlington drug bust
Arnold Herrera, 19, is the 11th person in Illinois under the age of 20 to die from COVID-19....
Family warns young people after 19-year-old dies from COVID-19 within week
Aaron Loucks
Potential threat against vaccine distribution thwarted

Latest News

Gov. Chris Sununu is sworn in for his third term by Associate Justice Gary Hicks during his...
Sununu sworn in during small, private ceremony
Lawmakers prepare for another virtual session away from the Vermont Statehouse in Montpelier.
Vermont House calls for Trump to resign or be removed
Aaron Loucks
Vt. man who threatened vaccine disruption appears in federal court
Surveillance photo
Stowe arsonist strikes again
RUTLAND
Three-way race for Rutland mayor