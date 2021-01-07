Vermont police chiefs disturbed and concerned by attack on Capitol

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Police chiefs in Vermont’s capital city are disgusted, angry and concerned after a mob of President Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday as Congress gathered to certify President-elect Joe Biden’s electoral victory over Trump.

Montpelier Police Chief Brian Peete called the ambush “absurd” and “ridiculous.”

“It’s shameful,” he said. “We need to start being more optimistic than we are pessimistic and negative about everything.”

Vermont Capitol Police Chief Matthew Romei called the event “disheartening.”

“It’s certainly disheartening to see the news coming out of D.C. today,” Romei said. “I have personal and professional friends that work for the D.C. Capitol Police and I’m exceptionally worried for their safety and for the safety of our elected officials.”

Romei and Peete say law enforcement across the nation saw this coming as protests seemed to escalate and intensify in 2020.

”And we’ve been looking at how this has been trending and this has been something that we’ve been really, seriously concerned about,” said Peete.

“We’ve been talking about the uptick in protests and rally activity and we’ve also been talking, unfortunately, about the devolution to where they’re becoming more aggressive,” Romei said.

Last year, there were protests across the U.S. against everything from coronavirus lockdowns to police brutality to the presidential election. And in Vermont, 2020 kicked off with protesters interrupting Gov. Phil Scott’s State of the State address.

Police say when they know of an event in advance, they can gauge what type of police response will be necessary. They also say they’re always fostering strong relationships with other law enforcement agencies in case they ever need to call on them for backup.

”We’re really good at working together and working together all the time,” Romei said. “And that’s what makes a difference when we have tough days.”

“We’ll try to make sure that we have as clear a picture and understanding as we can of what we’re dealing with. And then we try to gather and facilitate the resources that we think we’re going to need to help maintain peace and safety for the event,” said Peete.

Romei says there’s no way to prepare for something like the attack on the U.S. Capitol, but he says more than 75% of Vermont Capitol Police have attended advanced training for crowd management.

We’re told no big changes are in the works ahead of Scott’s inaugural address, but certain Montpelier streets will be shut down.

Vermont inauguration preparations Thursday. (WCAX)

From Thursday at noon until about 1:15 p.m., the following streets will be closed:

State Street from Taylor Street to Bailey Avenue

Governor Aiken Avenue to Baldwin Street

Governor Davis to Court Street

We’re told officers will be in the area to help with any traffic issues

