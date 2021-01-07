Advertisement

Vermont trooper suspended for social media posts on Capitol riot

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 1:58 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont State Trooper has been suspended after authorities say he posted inappropriate messages on social media supporting the mob takeover of the U.S. Capitol Wednesday.

Authorities say the posts were made by Sergeant Lucas Hall from the Shaftsbury barracks and that they were done while he was off duty on a personal account.

“While we recognize the rights of all people including sworn law enforcement officers to express their views, advocating for the overthrow of the constitutionally defined democratic election process by force or violence violates our oath of office to uphold the Constitution,” Vt. Public Safety Commissioner Michael Schirling said in a statement. “These actions, if true, have caused pain and anguish on the part of Vermonters during an already indescribably stressful time in our national history and for that we are saddened and sorry.”

Hall is suspended without pay pending the results of an internal investigation.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Vermont woman is accused of striking and injuring her infant.
Vermont woman charged with cruelty to infant
People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the...
Congress certifies Biden win after pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol
Police say two people were arrested in connection with a drug bust at a South Burlington hotel.
New details on South Burlington drug bust
Arnold Herrera, 19, is the 11th person in Illinois under the age of 20 to die from COVID-19....
Family warns young people after 19-year-old dies from COVID-19 within week
Aaron Loucks
Potential threat against vaccine distribution thwarted

Latest News

Gov. Chris Sununu is sworn in for his third term by Associate Justice Gary Hicks during his...
Sununu sworn in during small, private ceremony
Lawmakers prepare for another virtual session away from the Vermont Statehouse in Montpelier.
Vermont House calls for Trump to resign or be removed
Aaron Loucks
Vt. man who threatened vaccine disruption appears in federal court
Surveillance photo
Stowe arsonist strikes again
RUTLAND
Three-way race for Rutland mayor