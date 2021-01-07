Vermont trooper suspended for social media posts on Capitol riot

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont State Trooper has been suspended after authorities say he posted inappropriate messages on social media supporting the mob takeover of the U.S. Capitol Wednesday.

Authorities say the posts were made by Sergeant Lucas Hall from the Shaftsbury barracks and that they were done while he was off duty on a personal account.

“While we recognize the rights of all people including sworn law enforcement officers to express their views, advocating for the overthrow of the constitutionally defined democratic election process by force or violence violates our oath of office to uphold the Constitution,” Vt. Public Safety Commissioner Michael Schirling said in a statement. “These actions, if true, have caused pain and anguish on the part of Vermonters during an already indescribably stressful time in our national history and for that we are saddened and sorry.”

Hall is suspended without pay pending the results of an internal investigation.

