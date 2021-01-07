Vermonters react to rioting in Washington

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - People across the region are talking about the mob that stormed the Capitol in Washington Wednesday.

“We’re in Vermont, they’re over there. I don’t really care,” said Barbara Rabtoy of Rutland. “I don’t think either one should be president, honestly. But this protest doesn’t concern me really.”

“I think there’s a lot of division in our country, and that’s definitely being shown right now in the White House, so I’m grateful we don’t have that going on here,” said Sarah Oughton of Burlington.

“I’ve got a couple of friends that are in Washington now. This whole year has been taken from us. The virus obviously isn’t killing people as much as they’re saying. We’re all wearing masks, it’s no good. We just have to get back to being a country as we once were and I don’t see the Democratic Party doing that. Not that I’m a Republican, because I’m not,” said Dan Webster of Rutland.

“It almost brought tears to my eyes. I can’t believe the United States set an example for the world... this has happened,” said David Batchelder of Barre.

“I think it’s really unfortunate that it’s reached this point. I think there is a double standard when it comes to protests. We were a part of the D.C. protest when they were there and the reaction to this seems to be allowing so much more,” said Arush Ial of Washington, D.C.

“Yeah, it’s crazy. It’s a little hard to believe that something like this would happen in the U.S.,” said Thoe Ellis Novotny of Burlington.

“Fear... I hope this isn’t a riot. I doubt that this is outsiders. I hope they don’t damage things or burn things like they are in Portland, Oregon,” said Sherri Francis of East Barre.

“We have a Constitution, and the Constitution says that when you take an oath of office that you will follow the Constitution. Some of our representatives are refusing to accept the vote as it came out. It’s very disappointing because it just seems to divide the country more. The Constitution is the rule of law. It’s pure and simple,” said Peter Earle of Richmond.

“Quite frankly, I’m ready to burst into tears and I’m so horrified about what’s happening. I’m not young, and I never expected to experience something like this during my lifetime. I hope it ends peacefully and very quickly,” said Hope Charlkins of Montpelier.

“Personally as a conservative, I... I mean I don’t condone force. But as a conservative, I’m kind of... you know, I don’t blame them, but I think these politicians are really overpaid,” said Maia Castonguay of Waterbury.

