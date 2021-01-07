Vermonters shocked, dismayed by Capitol Hill mob

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermonters continue to react to the mob that descended on the U.S. Capitol Wednesday. Our Ike Bendavid gathered comments from people around the region, many still shocked 24 hours later.

“It’s hard to put into words,” said Paul Frederick of Hardwick.

“I’m just very disappointed in the country,” said Nicholas Sherman of Shelburne

“There are probably not enough words to explain how I really feel about it,” said Jeffery Tirey of St. Johnsbury.

“I can’t believe it. I can’t believe that stuff is happening down there -- just unreal,” said Carol Bundy of Milton.

“Appalled at what happened yesterday, as I’m sure everyone is,” said Joan Rowe of Brandon.

“It was like 9/11. Everyone was looking at the news like, ‘What is going on, oh my god, I can’t believe it,’” said Michelle Taylor of St. Albans.

A bus filled with unmasked Vermonters traveled from a South Burlington parking lot to Washington to attend Wednesday’s events. We reached out to several of the Trump supporters on that bus but have not heard back. Trump supporters we spoke with believe what happened is just the beginning of the unrest, citing debunked claims of a fraudulent election

“The john q. public is fed up and there is going to be more of it, I’m sure of it,” said Rick Knapp of Colchester.

Others said the mob was not a full representation of all Republicans or Trump supporters. “I think Trump supporters went a little overboard but I don’t think every Trump supporter agrees with what they did. I understand being mad at what happened. Everyone deserves to be mad at that. Same thing what happened with the Black Lives Matter. But I also believe that everyone can’t be clumped into one category,” said Taylor Hackett of Cornish, N.H.

Many we spoke with called Wednesday a low point for the country and that it can only get better from here. “I hope it’s the start of something better. I hope people realize what’s been going on and we move forward,” said Dianna Fredrick of Hardwick.

“I believe that slowly we will get back to where we should be,” said Arol Bundy of Milton.

“I’m thinking it’s corona stirfry -- everyone lost their mind a little bit, but I’m hoping things can get better once Biden gets in. But if not, Lord Jesus we gonna have to pray for this country,” said Taylor said.

We reached out to the health department to see if they have any plans for monitoring the Trump supporters who went to the rally, but have not heard back.

