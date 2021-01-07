Vt. man who threatened vaccine disruption appears in federal court

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Burlington man who police say wrote notes that suggested potential threats against the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccines appeared in federal court Thursday on gun charges.

Twenty-seven-year-old Aaron Loucks was charged with possession of a firearm while being a drug user. Federal prosecutors say he was detained pending further proceedings.

Authorities say Loucks has struggled with psychological and drug addiction issues since high school. Last month he was charged with smashing the windows of a Church Street storefront with a hammer. On December 16, 2020, Shelburne Police found Loucks in possession of a firearm. Since that incident, authorities say they have received reports that Loucks was concerned about governmental actions involving COVID-19 vaccination efforts, and that he had purchased additional guns to “protect” himself and his family.

“The mix of psychological struggles, drug use, and firearms is a particularly dangerous cocktail. We will continue to use federal gun laws where appropriate to ensure the safety of Vermonters,” U.S. Attorney Christina Nolan said in a statement.

