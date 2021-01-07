Advertisement

Welch: Officers were in battle-ready position

By Darren Perron
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 6:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s congressional delegation was in the Capitol building in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday when rioters broke in.

Congressman Peter Welch posted videos to Twitter in the moments before being evacuated.

He told us he had to put on a gas mask because of the tear gas being deployed.

“Then we started hearing noise and it was shouting and the most alarming was smashing glass around the chamber. And officers unholstered guns and were in a battle-ready position,” said Welch, D-Vermont.

He’s calling for the president to resign or to be removed from office through the 25th Amendment, which would involve the vice president and cabinet members declaring him unfit for office.

He says a last step would be impeachment, though with less than two weeks to go before President-elect Joe Biden is sworn in that would be difficult.

Watch the video to see our Darren Perron’s full interview with Rep. Welch.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Vermont woman is accused of striking and injuring her infant.
Vermont woman charged with cruelty to infant
People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the...
Congress certifies Biden win after pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol
Police say two people were arrested in connection with a drug bust at a South Burlington hotel.
New details on South Burlington drug bust
Arnold Herrera, 19, is the 11th person in Illinois under the age of 20 to die from COVID-19....
Family warns young people after 19-year-old dies from COVID-19 within week
Aaron Loucks
Potential threat against vaccine distribution thwarted

Latest News

Gov. Chris Sununu is sworn in for his third term by Associate Justice Gary Hicks during his...
Sununu sworn in during small, private ceremony
Lawmakers prepare for another virtual session away from the Vermont Statehouse in Montpelier.
Vermont House calls for Trump to resign or be removed
Aaron Loucks
Vt. man who threatened vaccine disruption appears in federal court
Surveillance photo
Stowe arsonist strikes again
RUTLAND
Three-way race for Rutland mayor