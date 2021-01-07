Welch: Officers were in battle-ready position

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s congressional delegation was in the Capitol building in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday when rioters broke in.

Congressman Peter Welch posted videos to Twitter in the moments before being evacuated.

He told us he had to put on a gas mask because of the tear gas being deployed.

“Then we started hearing noise and it was shouting and the most alarming was smashing glass around the chamber. And officers unholstered guns and were in a battle-ready position,” said Welch, D-Vermont.

He’s calling for the president to resign or to be removed from office through the 25th Amendment, which would involve the vice president and cabinet members declaring him unfit for office.

He says a last step would be impeachment, though with less than two weeks to go before President-elect Joe Biden is sworn in that would be difficult.

Watch the video to see our Darren Perron’s full interview with Rep. Welch.

