Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Sharon Meyer
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 3:24 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Our quiet weather continues through the end of the week and through the weekend.

That low pressure system that’s been hanging around off the New England coast will finally be drifting away, allowing some sunshine to finally break through for us.

Friday morning, there may be some fog and low clouds to start off the day, but we’ll see increasing sunshine during the afternoon.

This weekend, we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds, with seasonable temperatures in the upper 20s during the afternoon, and overnight lows in the teens.

This quiet weather pattern will continue into next week. We are still watching the development of a storm system that looks at this time, like it will remain to our south Tuesday night into Wednesday.

For those wishing for snow, there is a clipper system that will move along the Canadian border, and bring us some snow showers late Wednesday.

