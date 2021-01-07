BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Thursday, everyone! The sun has been sorely absent around here lately, but we’re going to try to change that, starting today.

The stalled-out low pressure system just off to our east over the Atlantic is finally starting to drift away, taking its clouds & snow showers along with it. The cloud cover here will break up and it will be partly sunny for a change.

After some low clouds & fog on Friday morning, we’ll see increasing sunshine during the afternoon.

It will stay partly sunny through the weekend with near normal temperatures.

This quiet weather pattern will continue into next week. We are still keeping our eyes on a storm system for late Tuesday into Wednesday, but it still looks like it will miss us to the south. Instead, a weak clipper system coming at us from the NW may bring a few snow showers by late Wednesday.

Enjoy that rare sunshine over the next few days! -Gary

