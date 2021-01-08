Advertisement

2020 ties for warmest year on record

The EU Copernicus Climate Change Service says 2020 ties with 2016 as the warmest year on record.
The EU Copernicus Climate Change Service says 2020 ties with 2016 as the warmest year on record.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 10:07 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - 2020 is tied with 2016 for the warmest year on record.

This is according a press release to the European Union’s Copernicus Climate Change Service.

The group also notes 2010 through last year was the warmest decade in history.

Although the Northern Hemisphere had higher-than-usual temperatures in 2020, sections of the Southern Hemisphere experienced below-average temperatures.

That was due to La Nina conditions that emerged during the latter half of the year.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vermont Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine/File
2nd day of high Vt. COVID numbers; no verdict on post-holiday surge
File photo
Burlington Police: Teen punched and strangled two officers
Vermont trooper suspended for social media posts on Capitol riot
Vermont AG calls for firing of trooper over social media posts on Capitol riot
Noel Green, Burlington High School Principal
Burlington High School Principal resigns
Richard Atkinson
South Burlington man arrested for swiping rings worth $8K

Latest News

Senate furniture is overturned after rioters ransacked the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.
The Latest: Pelosi ties rioters’ actions to ‘whiteness’
Courtesy Burlington Fire Department
Burlington fire kills two, displaces five families
The chase involved three law enforcement agencies.
Man sends police on high-speed chase from N.H. to Vt.
Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol...
After deadly siege, lawmakers ask why police so outnumbered
In this Dec. 12, 2020, file photo President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White...
Trump pressured Georgia to ‘find the fraud’ in earlier call