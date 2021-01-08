A look at COVID-19 cases in our region’s prisons

NEWPORT, Vt. (WCAX) - We have an update on COVID-19 cases in Vermont and New York’s North County.

VERMONT PRISONS

In Vermont, the Northern State Correctional Facility is on lockdown after one new positive COVID-19 case.

We’re told mass testing was conducted among staff members Tuesday and one staff member came back positive.

In total, six staff members in prisons across the state have currently tested positive for COVID-19.

On Thursday, we’re told there was one new case at Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility, three new cases at Northwest State Correctional Facility, and one case reported at Southern State Correctional Facility on Tuesday.

FCI RAY BROOK OUTBREAK

In Essex County, New York, there are 110 new cases. 79 of them are reportedly inmates at FCI Ray Brook.

That marks a total of 130 cases at the prison.

