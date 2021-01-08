Advertisement

A look at COVID-19 cases in our region’s prisons

FCI Ray Brook
FCI Ray Brook
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 7:50 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWPORT, Vt. (WCAX) - We have an update on COVID-19 cases in Vermont and New York’s North County.

VERMONT PRISONS

In Vermont, the Northern State Correctional Facility is on lockdown after one new positive COVID-19 case.

We’re told mass testing was conducted among staff members Tuesday and one staff member came back positive.

In total, six staff members in prisons across the state have currently tested positive for COVID-19.

On Thursday, we’re told there was one new case at Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility, three new cases at Northwest State Correctional Facility, and one case reported at Southern State Correctional Facility on Tuesday.

FCI RAY BROOK OUTBREAK

In Essex County, New York, there are 110 new cases. 79 of them are reportedly inmates at FCI Ray Brook.

That marks a total of 130 cases at the prison.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vermont Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine/File
2nd day of high Vt. COVID numbers; no verdict on post-holiday surge
File photo
Burlington Police: Teen punched and strangled two officers
Vermont trooper suspended for social media posts on Capitol riot
Vermont AG calls for firing of trooper over social media posts on Capitol riot
Noel Green, Burlington High School Principal
Burlington High School Principal resigns
Richard Atkinson
South Burlington man arrested for swiping rings worth $8K

Latest News

Courtesy Burlington Fire Department
Burlington fire kills two, displaces five families
The chase involved three law enforcement agencies.
Man sends police on high-speed chase from N.H. to Vt.
Mount Snow
Skiing in the pandemic causes concerns for businesses in southern Vermont
Fun things to do this Saturday
What to do Saturday, Jan 9
What to do Saturday, Jan 9