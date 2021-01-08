Advertisement

Analysis: Pelosi aims to push ahead with 2nd Trump impeachment

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 5:12 PM EST
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - President-elect Joe Biden says it’s up to Congress whether to pursue the second impeachment of President Donald Trump, but he expected lawmakers to be ready to move on his agenda as soon as he is inaugurated.

Biden’s comments to reporters came after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a Friday letter to lawmakers that House Democrats would move to impeach Trump again if he did not resign immediately.

Darren Perron spoke with political analyst Matt Dickinson about the fast-moving developments following Wednesday’s chaos at the Capitol.

