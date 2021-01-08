Burlington Police: Teen punched and strangled two officers

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A teenager will be in court Friday after police say he punched and strangled two officers.

Burlington Police say a witness told them Mbayayenge Mafuta, 19, was trying to break into a car using a screwdriver Thursday afternoon. The witness apparently followed Mafuta to Peru Street and George Street, where two officers took over.

Those officers say Mafuta became “confrontational” when they tried to arrest him, they say he punched one officer and strangled another.

Both the officers and Mafuta were taken to the hospital and the officers were treated for minor injuries.

Mafuta faces charges of aggravated assault on law enforcement, unlawful mischief, resisting arrest, and attempted larceny from a car.

