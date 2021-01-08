Corrections workers to protest closing of Clinton Correctional Annex

DANNEMORA, N.Y (WCAX) - Opponents of plans to close down part of the Clinton County Correctional Facility in Dannemora, New York, are mobilizing to put on a rally Saturday.

The union representing corrections officers says they expect about 100 people to be there during the two-hour event outside the Clinton Correctional Annex. They are inviting family, friends, and the community to come to support the officers that work in the annex and to send the message that closing the annex will hurt the local economy.

The state announced late last month that the medium-security facility, along with three others, is supposed to close at the end of March. It is located on the same ground as the maximum-security prison which is not closing.

About 300 people work in the annex. the Department of Corrections says none of the 214 correctional staff that work there will lose their jobs, but they will have to transfer to a prison with open positions that may not be local.

“Everyone is trying to get together, rally and show support for the community, hoping maybe the governor will reconsider his actions and keep the prison open. Those jobs are important to a small town community such as Dannemora. For the small businesses in the community like restaurants and the many members that have been going to work all year throughout this pandemic, to get that kind of a slap in the face four days before Christmas that they may possibly have to travel on the road -- who knows how many hours away -- was just inconsiderate,” said John Roberts with the New York State Correctional Officers & Police Benevolent Association.

The rally starts at 11 a.m. and will be held on the sidewalk across from the annex. Congresswoman Elise Stefanik is expected to attend.

Related Stories:

New York to close 3 prisons, including Clinton Annex

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.