Essex rally-goers call for Trump to go

ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - Even though there are only two weeks left that President Trump will be in office, many are calling for his removal ahead of January 20th. Some of those calls are coming from Vermonters that were rallying in Essex Friday night.

Organizers and attendees at the rally say it was to send a message that the president should be removed from office following what they call his complicity in the assault on the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday. “I would like to demonstrate to our congressional delegation that the people of Vermont are behind them in seeking the removal of President Trump before inauguration day,” said Brian Walsh of Essex.

Many said the president’s plan to not attend the inauguration and his Thursday night video saying he would support a peaceful transition rings hollow. “I think it’s a lot of talk. I don’t think he really had a choice and probably didn’t mean it,” said Mike Lubas of Essex Junction.

“I don’t know what you can say on TV, but that sounds like malarky,” added Hugo Seguin of Essex.

Some attending the rally say that even 12 more days in office are too much and the president should be removed as commander in chief ASAP. “I don’t think he should leave that office without being dishonored,” said Patty Garvey of Essex.

“I think it’s a long shot to think that he is going to change in the last few days that he is in power,” said Kyle Christianson of South Burlington.

Elsewhere in our region, people who support the president say he should finish his term. “I think they should just let him serve his last two weeks, then Biden is going to be president. Not much is going to happen in the last two weeks,” said Jerry Mason of Plattsburgh. He says he believes the president will be peaceful when it’s time to transfer power. “There will be a peaceful transfer of power. Do I agree with everything? No, I don’t.”

Vermont GOP political director Paul Dame says Trump’s comments about the transfer of power are something that should have happened a few weeks ago. “If Trump had done that much sooner, we could have all avoided the actions of Wednesday,” he said. As for the bus filled with Vermonters that went to DC on Wednesday, Dame says the Vermont GOP had no part in it.

Ron Lawrence is with Essex Republicans and was one of the organizers of that trip. He hasn’t returned our calls but he wrote on Facebook that his group attended the president’s rally and some of them went to the Capitol. He says to his knowledge none of the group stormed inside. Their bus left Washington at 4 p.m. bound for Vermont.

