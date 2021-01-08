Local political scientists call for President Trump’s removal

HANOVER, N.H. (WCAX) - More than a dozen political scientists in our region are calling for President Trump to be removed from office through impeachment or the 25th amendment following Wednesday’s attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Eleven professors at Dartmouth, two from UVM and four from Middlebury College have joined an open letter with hundreds of political scientists.

The letter says the following:

“The President’s actions show he is unwilling or unable to fulfill his oath to protect and defend the Constitution. He should be removed from office immediately before further violence takes place or further damage is done to our Democracy.”

Vermont’s Congressional Delegation has also called for Trump’s removal while calls grow among Congressional Democrats to impeach him or invoke the 25th amendment.

