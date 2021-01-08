Advertisement

NH trooper shot during traffic stop released from hospital

Matthew Merrill
Matthew Merrill(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 12:55 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) - A New Hampshire state trooper who was shot last month after stopping a vehicle in Dalton has been released from a hospital.

Trooper Matt Merrill had been hospitalized in critical condition following the shooting on Dec. 23. Authorities said Merrill exchanged gunfire with 45-year-old Mark Clermont during a traffic stop. Clermont died.

The attorney general’s office is investigating. State police said Merrill is continuing his recovery. 

Related Stories:

Man killed in NH officer-involved shooting had arrests, police concerned about behavior

NH trooper injured in shooting still recovering in hospital

NH police identify man killed in officer-involved shooting

NH trooper hospitalized, man dead following armed standoff

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Vermont Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine/File
2nd day of high Vt. COVID numbers; no verdict on post-holiday surge
File photo
Burlington Police: Teen punched and strangled two officers
Vermont trooper suspended for social media posts on Capitol riot
Vermont AG calls for firing of trooper over social media posts on Capitol riot
Noel Green, Burlington High School Principal
Burlington High School Principal resigns
Richard Atkinson
South Burlington man arrested for swiping rings worth $8K

Latest News

Courtesy Burlington Fire Department
Burlington fire kills two, displaces five families
The chase involved three law enforcement agencies.
Man sends police on high-speed chase from N.H. to Vt.
Mount Snow
Skiing in the pandemic causes concerns for businesses in southern Vermont
Fun things to do this Saturday
What to do Saturday, Jan 9
What to do Saturday, Jan 9