NH trooper shot during traffic stop released from hospital

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) - A New Hampshire state trooper who was shot last month after stopping a vehicle in Dalton has been released from a hospital.

Trooper Matt Merrill had been hospitalized in critical condition following the shooting on Dec. 23. Authorities said Merrill exchanged gunfire with 45-year-old Mark Clermont during a traffic stop. Clermont died.

The attorney general’s office is investigating. State police said Merrill is continuing his recovery.

