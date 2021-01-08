NH trooper shot during traffic stop released from hospital
MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) - A New Hampshire state trooper who was shot last month after stopping a vehicle in Dalton has been released from a hospital.
Trooper Matt Merrill had been hospitalized in critical condition following the shooting on Dec. 23. Authorities said Merrill exchanged gunfire with 45-year-old Mark Clermont during a traffic stop. Clermont died.
The attorney general’s office is investigating. State police said Merrill is continuing his recovery.
