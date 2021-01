BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s Pet with Potential is a male bunny named Harry Hooper.

Harry Hooper is a fluffy and friendly bunny. He loves his greens and is looking for his new family to love too.

Trianna Kozak from the Chittenden County Humane Society has more on this sweet bunny on their website.

