Police investigate armed robbery at Orleans Subway restaurant

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 11:18 PM EST|Updated: Jan. 8, 2021 at 6:10 AM EST
ORLEANS, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say they are looking for a man they say is behind an armed robbery at a Subway Restaurant in Orleans.

Police say it happened around 6:15 p.m. Thursday.

Witnesses tell police a man entered the store with a firearm and demanded money from the register. We’re told he ran off with some cash toward South Street.

He is described as tall, thin and wearing a mask.

Nobody was hurt and the investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Vermont State Police Derby Barracks at (802) 334-8881.

