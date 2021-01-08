Police investigate armed robbery at Orleans Subway restaurant
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 11:18 PM EST|Updated: Jan. 8, 2021 at 6:10 AM EST
ORLEANS, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say they are looking for a man they say is behind an armed robbery at a Subway Restaurant in Orleans.
Police say it happened around 6:15 p.m. Thursday.
Witnesses tell police a man entered the store with a firearm and demanded money from the register. We’re told he ran off with some cash toward South Street.
He is described as tall, thin and wearing a mask.
Nobody was hurt and the investigation is still ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call Vermont State Police Derby Barracks at (802) 334-8881.
