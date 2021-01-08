Advertisement

Shaheen, Hassan vaccinated after violence, lockdown

Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., speaks as the Senate reconvenes after protesters stormed into the...
Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., speaks as the Senate reconvenes after protesters stormed into the U.S. Capitol Wednesday.(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 10:03 AM EST
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire’s U.S. senators have received their initial doses of the coronavirus vaccine.

Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan were vaccinated Thursday. They said the attending physician of the U.S. Congress urged senators to get vaccinated after the violence at the Capitol on Wednesday, when many senators were in a confined space for an extended period.

The senators, both Democrats, said they want constituents to know that they have full faith in the safety and efficacy of the vaccines

THE NUMBERS

More than 49,000 people have tested positive for the virus in New Hampshire, including 515 confirmed cases announced Thursday that include numbers for several days. Eleven additional death were announced, bringing the total to 827.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in New Hampshire has risen over the past two weeks from 663 new cases per day on Dec. 24 to 748 new cases per day on Thursday.

