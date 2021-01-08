South Burlington man arrested for swiping rings worth $8K

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A South Burlington man is in trouble for trying on wedding rings and allegedly taking off with some.

Police say Richard Atkinson, 33, went into the Zale’s Jewelry Store on Dorset Street back on December 23. He tried on several wedding rings before ordering the clerk to hand him an engagement ring and matching band worth $8,000. They say he threatened the clerk not to say anything and then fled on foot.

Officers used surveillance video from several stores and talked with multiple people and used his “unique tattoos” to identify him.

He’ll be in court in March on assault and robbery charges.

