Advertisement

South Burlington man arrested for swiping rings worth $8K

Richard Atkinson
Richard Atkinson(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 8:13 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A South Burlington man is in trouble for trying on wedding rings and allegedly taking off with some.

Police say Richard Atkinson, 33, went into the Zale’s Jewelry Store on Dorset Street back on December 23. He tried on several wedding rings before ordering the clerk to hand him an engagement ring and matching band worth $8,000. They say he threatened the clerk not to say anything and then fled on foot.

Officers used surveillance video from several stores and talked with multiple people and used his “unique tattoos” to identify him.

He’ll be in court in March on assault and robbery charges.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vermont Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine/File
2nd day of high Vt. COVID numbers; no verdict on post-holiday surge
File photo
Burlington Police: Teen punched and strangled two officers
Vermont trooper suspended for social media posts on Capitol riot
Vermont AG calls for firing of trooper over social media posts on Capitol riot
Noel Green, Burlington High School Principal
Burlington High School Principal resigns

Latest News

Courtesy Burlington Fire Department
Burlington fire kills two, displaces five families
The chase involved three law enforcement agencies.
Man sends police on high-speed chase from N.H. to Vt.
Mount Snow
Skiing in the pandemic causes concerns for businesses in southern Vermont
Fun things to do this Saturday
What to do Saturday, Jan 9
What to do Saturday, Jan 9