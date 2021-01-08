South Burlington Schools to raise Black Lives Matter flag

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The South Burlington School District unanimously approves of the Black Lives Matter flag to be flown at all five schools in the district.

The District says flying the flag will serve as a part of a wider district initiative to show support and solidarity with the students and staff of color and surrounding community.

We told you about the initial proposal for the flag last month.

The flags will be flown year round.

