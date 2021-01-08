Spartan competitor ready for race reboot

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - One of the many events postponed last summer due to the pandemic was the annual Spartan Death Race in Pittsfield last July.

The race is one of the hardest endurance events in the country. It has a start time with no predetermined finish time. There are physical and mental challenges meant to take the body to its limits.

Adam Piche, a veteran of the competition, was hoping to participate last April, but with the race scheduled to take place again this summer, he’s training harder than ever.

Scott Fleishman spoke to Piche about the race and his training regimen.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.