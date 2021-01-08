Advertisement

Titans to honor officers who responded to Christmas bombing

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 5:38 AM EST|Updated: Jan. 8, 2021 at 7:37 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The six first responders who evacuated residents before the Christmas Day bombing in downtown Nashville will be the “Honorary 12th Titans” for Tennessee’s home game on Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens.

“While we can never thank these officers enough for their heroic acts, it is an absolute privilege to have the opportunity to honor them at the game on Sunday,” said Titans president and CEO Burke Nihill in a statement.

According to a news release, the six men and women — Officers Brenna Hosey, Tyler Luellen, Michael Sipos, Amanda Topping, James Wells and Sergeant Timothy Miller — will not only attend the game but also plunge a sword into the field to mark the countdown to kickoff.

Titans players will continue to done the “615 Strong” helmet decal during the game, in a nod to the city’s area code. The number six is colored in Titans light blue to honor the six officers.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vermont Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine/File
2nd day of high Vt. COVID numbers; no verdict on post-holiday surge
File photo
Burlington Police: Teen punched and strangled two officers
Vermont trooper suspended for social media posts on Capitol riot
Vermont AG calls for firing of trooper over social media posts on Capitol riot
Noel Green, Burlington High School Principal
Burlington High School Principal resigns
Richard Atkinson
South Burlington man arrested for swiping rings worth $8K

Latest News

FILE - In this Thursday, June 18, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump looks at his phone...
Squelched by Twitter, Trump seeks new online megaphone
Senate furniture is overturned after rioters ransacked the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.
The Latest: Pelosi ties rioters’ actions to ‘whiteness’
Courtesy Burlington Fire Department
Burlington fire kills two, displaces five families
The chase involved three law enforcement agencies.
Man sends police on high-speed chase from N.H. to Vt.
Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol...
After deadly siege, lawmakers ask why police so outnumbered