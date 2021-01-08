Total team effort leads to hot start for UVM women’s hockey

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The UVM women’s hockey team travels to Connecticut this weekend for a two game series with UConn Friday and Saturday. Friday’s game starts at 6pm, the puck drops Saturday at 3pm.

The women are off to a 3-1 start, and they are doing it on both ends of the ice. The Cats have scored fourteen goals over four games, a 3.50 goals per game average that is the best mark in Hockey East, and they have just five total goals allowed, a 1.25 goals against average that is tied for second best in the conference.

They are one of just two schools in the country, Boston College is the other, where each of their three goaltenders has at least one win...and the fourteen goals scored have come from twelve different players, and sixteen players have at least one point.

Prior to the season, head coach Jim Plumer said he thought this might be the deepest team he’s had at UVM in terms of overall talent, and though the first four games, that talent is on display.

“First of all, it’s good for everyone’s confidence when they feel like they’re contributing and they have meaningful rules on the team, and that includes the goalies.”, says Plumer.

“As far as the rest of the team, from a depth standpoint, I think it remains to be seen, as we go forward, that we can keep this going, but it could make us really hard to play against when we aren’t relying on one line to do most of our scoring. Some of our top players right now, they have points, they have assists (but no goals). Theresa Schafzahl doesn’t have a goal yet and I’m not the least bit worried that Theresa’s not going to bust out here. To be able to get production from different lines, ultimately, if we can keep that going, that will make us really dangerous to play against.”

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.