UVM Medical Center fills COVID-19 vaccine trial

A lab technician displays samples from one of the first AstraZenica vaccine trial subjects at...
A lab technician displays samples from one of the first AstraZenica vaccine trial subjects at the UVM Medical Center and Larner College of Medicine.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 10:07 AM EST
BURLINGTON, Vt (WCAX) - The University of Vermont Medical Center says its vaccine trial is now full.

More than 280 volunteers in our region are now enrolled in a phase 3 trial of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. Nearly two-thirds of those enrolled are over age 65. Additionally, more than 12% of participants identify as black, indigenous or persons of color.

Cat Viglienzoni spoke with Dr. Beth Kirkpatrick, an infectious disease expert with UVMMC, about why this vaccine, if approved for emergency use, could be a game-changer.

