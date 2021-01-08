UVM Medical Center fills COVID-19 vaccine trial

BURLINGTON, Vt (WCAX) - The University of Vermont Medical Center says its vaccine trial is now full.

More than 280 volunteers in our region are now enrolled in a phase 3 trial of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. Nearly two-thirds of those enrolled are over age 65. Additionally, more than 12% of participants identify as black, indigenous or persons of color.

Cat Viglienzoni spoke with Dr. Beth Kirkpatrick, an infectious disease expert with UVMMC, about why this vaccine, if approved for emergency use, could be a game-changer.

Related Story:

UVM AstraZeneca vaccine trial underway

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)