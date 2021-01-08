Vaccinations at Shelburne long-term care facility turns festive

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - There was a vaccination celebration Friday for seniors in Shelburne who have been forced to hunker down since March.

In partnership with CVS Health, the Arbors at Shelburne hosted a COVID vaccination clinic, but officials there say it looked and felt more like a party. Balloons floated around the long-term care facility while music played in the background. More than 125 staff and residents walked the red carpet to where they received the shot. Afterward, they were encouraged to snap some pictures in the photo booth to commemorate the big moment.

“I’m really hoping that it’s a time that we can start connecting with our families, allowing visitation. And for our associates, who have missed so many family events because they’re needing to self-isolate -- that we can start to get back to normal and connect with those that we love,” said the Arbor’s Wendy Brodie.

“We all miss hugs horribly, horribly! We’re a hugging community, and hugging each other, hugging our residents, we can’t wait,” said the Arbor’s Cathy Michaels.

The arbors hasn’t seen a single case of COVID-19 yet. A majority of the community got the vaccine, but about five percent opted out. staff and patients who took a dose Friday will get their second on January 29.

