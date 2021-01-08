Advertisement

Vermont Catholic Bishop responds to DC attacks

Vermont Catholic Bishop
Vermont Catholic Bishop(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 6:33 AM EST
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Bishop Christopher Coyne of the Vermont Catholic Diocese is responding to the attack on the Capitol.

Coyne says one phrase he keeps hearing is “we are better than this.” But he responds, saying sadly though we are not.

While Coyne says we can be, right now the country is divided angry and sick.

That why he’s calling on Christians to “rise up and be beacons of hope, encouragement and healing.”

Click here to see his entire statement.

