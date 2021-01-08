Advertisement

Vermont House calls for Trump to resign or be removed

Lawmakers prepare for another virtual session away from the Vermont Statehouse in Montpelier.
(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 7:01 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Vermont House has passed a resolution condemning the breach of the U.S. Capitol and demanding that President Donald Trump resign or be removed from office.

House Speaker Jill Krowinski is a Democrat who said in a written statement that Thursday’s resolution leaves no doubt as to where the General Assembly stands on the violent insurrection that occurred at the United States Capitol.

A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday in an attempt to overturn election results that were in favor of Democrat Joe Biden.

