Vermont Senate joins call for Trump resignation or removal

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont Senate has joined the state House in passing a resolution condemning the breach of the U.S. Capitol and demanding that President Donald Trump resign or be removed from office.

The vote by the Senate on Friday followed a Thursday vote in the House. A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday in an attempt to overturn election results that were in favor of Democrat Joe Biden.

The Vermont lawmakers joined Republican Gov. Phil Scott, a frequent critic of Trump, who said Wednesday afternoon that the president should resign or be removed from office.

