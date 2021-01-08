BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The sun came back! It was blinding and beautiful!

The clearing trend will continue into the weekend with partly cloudy skies each day. Temperatures will be just about where they ought to be at this point in January.

There will be a slow warm-up as we get into next week as this tranquil weather pattern continues.

The next chance for any snow will be late Wednesday into Thursday with a weak trough of low pressure swinging through with just a few snow showers.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.