BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Friday, everyone! The weather has been pretty tranquil lately, and that same pattern will continue into most of next week.

Clouds have been stubbornly persistent with a lot of low-level moisture in the air. But drier air will be working its way into the region on those persistent north winds, so we’ll get some sunny breaks going in the afternoon.

That clearing trend will continue into the weekend with partly cloudy skies each day. Temperatures will be just about where they ought to be at this point in January.

There will be a slow warm-up as we get into next week as this tranquil weather pattern continues.

The next chance for any snow will be late Wednesday into Thursday with a weak trough of low pressure swinging through with just a few snow showers.

Have a great weekend! -Gary

