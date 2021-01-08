Youth mentors get creative to meet pandemic challenges

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - January is national mentoring month and advocates say they play a critical role to youth, especially during the pandemic.

The group Mentor Vermont says 74% of youth mentees in the state said that having a mentor made them feel less alone and 85% said their mentor was someone they could depend on during the pandemic. But mentors have had to get creative to meet the challenges of the pandemic.

Cat Viglienzoni spoke with the group’s Chad Butt about how they’re making it work.

