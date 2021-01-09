Advertisement

Barn fire in NEK, kills animals inside

barn fire in Brownington
barn fire in Brownington(Irasburg Fire Department)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 10:32 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
BROWNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a barn in Brownington caught fire Friday afternoon.

Police say it appears space heaters, helping prevent pipes from freezing is what caused the flames.

It happened on Pepin Road, killing a few pigs and leaving the barn a total loss.

The barn is owned by Jake Robbilard.

Irasburg and Glover Fire Departments assisted Orleans Fire.

