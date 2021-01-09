Burlington High School Principal resigns

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - In an email to the superintendent, Tom Flanagan, Noel Green sent in his resignation letter Friday evening.

Green is the principal of Burlington High School. Green has led BHS for over the past three years.

The announcement comes as a surprise.

On Friday, Burlington School District issued this statement:

“Superintendent Flanagan received an email from Burlington High School (BHS) Principal Green shortly after 5 PM today in which Principal Green offered his resignation, effective immediately. The announcement comes as a surprise as Superintendent Flanagan had planned to nominate him for the Principalship at this Tuesday’s board meeting.

We have no further details at this time. The Superintendent wishes to thank Principal Green for his steady leadership of BHS over the past three years and wishes him the best of luck moving forward.”

WCAX reached out to Green for comment and have yet to hear back.

We are confirming that BHS Principal Green has offered his resignation, effective immediately. We wish him the best of luck on his journey forward. #bsdvt #btv pic.twitter.com/whbsYp2Yom — Burlington Schools (@BTVSchools) January 9, 2021

