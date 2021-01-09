Cuomo, Stefanik trade jabs over Trump complicity

ALBANY, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and Republican Representative Elise Stefanik are trading jabs in the aftermath of President Trump’s actions on Wednesday.

When asked by a reporter Friday if Congresswoman Stefanik was complicit in what the president had done to the country, the Democratic governor responded, “If you don’t support who he is and what he did and what happened, ask him to resign. And if you don’t ask him to resign, then you’re complicit. It’s that simple.”

Stefanik responded with a statement calling Cuomo the “worst governor in America.” She went on to say: “Cuomo is responsible for the deaths of thousands of seniors in nursing homes, the crippling of our small business economy in NY, the state’s population mass exodus, and the abysmal vaccination rollout disaster.”

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.