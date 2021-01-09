Heart of Winooski foundation receives $100,000 gift for Capital Project

WINOOSKI, Vt. (WCAX) - Winooski School District is $100,000 closer to funding their Capital Project.

That’s thanks to two Shelburne residents, who gave the six-figure gift after Superintendent Sean McMannon showed them plans to expand the school facilities.

Bruce Lisma and his wife, Kyla Sternlieb, are hoping that others will also give to The Heart of Winooski Foundation, which was established to support the project.

WCAX spoke to Lisman this week. He expressed the importance of giving students in Winooski the best educational experience as possible, to allow them to flourish later on.

”In my view, it’s an opportunity to correct things like inequity. And I think his vision is one that is so exciting that we immediately said we’re in,” says Lisman. “Here’s an opportunity to what we say we’d like to do. Give everyone an opportunity. Get them to the start line so whatever their opportunities are going to be, they can seize them because they have a good education.”

The project is scheduled to be complete in August of 2022.

It includes an addition of around 75,000 square feet of new space, including a new gym, middle school, and elementary school wing. It also includes the renovation of approximately 125,000 square feet of pre-existing space.

