Man sends police on high-speed chase from N.H. to Vt.

The chase involved three law enforcement agencies.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 9:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A New Hampshire man led three police agencies on a high speed pursuit Friday night.

The driver was identified as William Hoffman, 48, of Haverhill, N.H. Vermont State Police say they first noticed the silver Pontiac sedan around 11 p.m. The vehicle had no lights on and was traveling through snow banks on route 302 East. When a trooper tried to stop the car, Hoffman kept driving. The chase led through both New Hampshire and Vermont, ultimately ending after spikes were deployed in Newbury, Vt.

Hoffman was released on a citation to appear in Orange County Superior Court for charges of Gross Negligent Operation, Excessive Speed, and Attempting to Elude.

