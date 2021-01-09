Advertisement

New York expands vaccinations to elderly, essential workers

Doctors inject sisters Claudia Scott-Mighty, left, Althea Scott-Bonaparte, who are patient care...
Doctors inject sisters Claudia Scott-Mighty, left, Althea Scott-Bonaparte, who are patient care directors, and Christine Scott, an ICU nurse, with their second shot of the Pfizer vaccine at NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, in Bronxville, N.Y. The second round of the vaccine increases its efficacy to 95%, according to Pfizer.(Kevin Hagen | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 7:24 PM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - Faced with mounting criticism over the slow pace of the coronavirus vaccine rollout, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said that starting next week New York would allow a much wider swath of the public to get inoculated, including anyone age 75 or older.

The governor warned that, initially, the supply of vaccines available to people other than health care workers and nursing home patients would be very limited. The 3.2 million New Yorkers newly eligible for the vaccine includes teachers, first responders and public safety workers.

The announcement came as many local officials argued it was time to distribute the vaccine beyond health care workers.  

