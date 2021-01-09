New York expands vaccinations to elderly, essential workers

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - Faced with mounting criticism over the slow pace of the coronavirus vaccine rollout, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said that starting next week New York would allow a much wider swath of the public to get inoculated, including anyone age 75 or older.

The governor warned that, initially, the supply of vaccines available to people other than health care workers and nursing home patients would be very limited. The 3.2 million New Yorkers newly eligible for the vaccine includes teachers, first responders and public safety workers.

The announcement came as many local officials argued it was time to distribute the vaccine beyond health care workers.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)