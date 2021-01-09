Skiing in the pandemic causes concerns for businesses in southern Vermont

WEST DOVER, Vt. (WCAX) -

Some southern Vermont businesses have closed or switched to curbside pickup.

They are worried out-of-staters, going skiing will bring Coronavirus to their community.

“It was a slow start to the season, but then holiday week was pretty crazy” says, Justin Maher, a lift operator at Mount Snow.

At Mount Snow in Southern Vermont, there are plenty of out of state cars in the area.

“If I’m just like, where are you from? They’ll just be like, ‘oh I’m from Connecticut, or Massachusetts,’ and there’s no way that all of these people are actually quarantining for two weeks, but I guess they get around it somehow” says Maher.

Some out of state plates have second homes in Vermont. Some business owners say, they’re not the ones to worry about.

Heather Hebert, the Co-Owner of Jacksonville General Store says, “it’s the day trippers who are coming up. They’re not being responsible.”

Hebert co-owns the Jacksonville General Store near the Massachusetts border.

Her store went curbside after being flooded with people, they could not prove actually quarantined before arriving.

“They’re nice! but they’re telling you how excited they are to be here for the day. Scary stuff. They’re coming from hot spots and I don’t know what they are doing before they cross the Vermont lines” adds, Hebert.

A couple miles south of Mount Snow ski area is Dover Forge.

Laurie Caplan, Owner of the Dover Forge says, “once the mountain opened, it was just a lot more day traffic. Business in the valley, very much aligned with the uptick of the virus so I think it felt to the people in the community that precautions weren’t being taken by the general public as best they should have been.”

The restaurant takes people’s information, but do not ask if diners have quarantined before coming.

“You have to do the business, but I don’t feel as a business it is our job to police the general public” says, Caplan.

Late Friday afternoon, the parking lot had a majority of Vermont cars. I did try to speak with one person from out of state who got a little nervous and said, I don’t know if I should talk. I have been quarantining at my home, but I didn’t read the guidelines before coming to Vermont, so I don’t know what the rules are here.

This group of guys drove up to Mount Snow from New York, Friday morning, and say they’re following Vermont’s guidelines.

Dylan Faith, Liam McDermott, Noah Cunningham and Nick Meyer from Hudson Valley, New York say, “We all took COVID tests before we came here. We’re all negative. Yeah, we did what we were supposed to. There’s like a guideline thing. We were just following the Vermont’s. We’re trying to stay safe, protect our families and stuff from it.”

“It’s not green plates against everybody else’s plates because that would be an inaccurate statement about what’s happening here. We have a lot of responsible second home owners” says, Hebert.

The upcoming Martin Luther King Jr. weekend is a concern because businesses don’t know what kind of traffic it will bring.

Caplan adds, “whether it’s locals, it’s second home owners, it’s the resort guests, it’s up to all of us to take part and do very, very simple protocols that are very clear.”

