The Red Onion Cafe reopens in new Charlotte location

CHARLOTTE, Vt. (WCAX) - A beloved eatery formerly on Church Street has moved to Charlotte, and they’re open for business.

The Red Onion Cafe served up sandwiches, soups, and salads for over 30 years in downtown Burlington.

That is, before pandemic-induced financial troubles forced them to shut their doors in October.

After a brief hiatus, they’ve now re-opened at Charlotte Crossings, with a busy opening day earlier this week.

Owner Mickey West says they’re feeling optimistic, and are hoping to dive deeper into baked goods, and expand their offerings in the new space.

“I’m very excited. This is kind of like I’m hoping will be what I originally wanted The Red Onion to be. The Red Onion became all about the sandwiches, which is awesome, I really like that. But we can do so much more,” she says.

West says she and her son, Mackenzie, make 99 percent of what they serve in house.

They’re offering breakfast and lunch every day but Tuesday. and boast lower prices than before, thanks to a more manageable rent payment.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.